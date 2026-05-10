Youth abducted at gunpoint over past enmity in Rayagada; Probe underway

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Rayagada: A youth who was allegedly abducted at gunpoint over past enmity in Odisha’s Rayagada district on Sunday. The youth is currently missing and the police is looking for him.

According to reports, the youth was allegedly kidnapped from the third lane of Indira Nagar on Saturday. Some unknown miscreants reportedly fired shots before forcibly abducting the youth at gun point from the area.

Sources revealed that the youth was initially followed by some miscreants in a bullet and a four wheeler. Then an argument broke out between them. As the argument intensified, the missing youth tried to run from them when they opened fire at him. In fear of getting killed, the youth entered a house to escape from them when they forcibly kidnapped from there.

After receiving information about the incident, police officials rushed to the spot on Sunday morning. The police has launched a search operation and began an investigation into the case.

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Swati S Kumar, Superintendent of Police, Rayagada, said, “At around 12.50 am, the victim’s mother lodged a complaint alleging that her son was kidnapped and went missing. Following the FIR, the IIC formed three teams and launched a search operation.”

She further stated that on Sunday morning, police received information that the youth’s body had been recovered with gunshot injuries. The accused has been identified, and four police teams are currently carrying out raids to apprehend him.

The victim’s mother alleged that some miscreants had kidnapped her son. She said she lodged a complaint at the police station, but later he was allegedly shot dead by the accused.