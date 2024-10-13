Younger brother fires at elder brother in Odisha, minor boy injured after bullet ricochets off wall

By Subadh Nayak
brothers arrested for illegal possession of firearm

Khurda: A minor boy was injured after a bullet ricocheted off a wall when a youth was firing at his elder brother at Dixitpada village under the Tangi police station limits in Khurda district today.

One Rabi Naik (19) reportedly fired one round from a country-made firearm at his elder brother Siba Naik (21) following a heated argument over some unknown reason.

Though Siba escaped narrowly, the bullet ricocheted off a wall and injured a minor boy who was standing near them. Soon, he was rushed to a local hospital for treatment. The minor boy was out of danger and needed just some first-aid to recover.

On being informed about the incident, a team of cops from Tangi police station arrived at the village and arrested the siblings on charges of possessing firearm without license. Police also registered a case in this regard.

