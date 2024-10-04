Young woman’s body with throat slit recovered from house in Keonjhar, murder suspected

Keonjhar: In a ghastly incident, a young woman’s body with throat slit was recovered from her house in Pabitradiha Barala Lane under Keonjhar Town Police Station limits this afternoon.

The deceased has been identified as Manorama Behera.

While the exact reason behind Manorama’s death is yet to be ascertained, it is suspected that some miscreants barged into the house taking the advantage of her loneliness and killed her by slitting her throat with a sharp weapon during a broad-daylight.

Shockingly, the incident has taken place close to the Police station and the crowded bus stand of Keonjhar Town.

Meanwhile, a team of cops reached the spot and started an investigation into the matter after seizing Manorama’s body.