Young woman found dead in Angul

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Angul: The body of an unidentified young woman has been recovered in Angul district of Odisha. The body was found hanging from a neem tree along NH-53 near Rengali Project Check Gate Chhak under Kaniha block.

The incident drew the attention of locals, who gathered at the spot after noticing the body.

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Residents suspect it may not be a case of suicide and alleged that the woman could have been murdered. According to locals, the body had been seen nearly three hours earlier leading to public concern.

The incident created tension in the area, with locals demanding a proper investigation. The exact reason behind the woman’s death will be known after police inquiry and post-mortem examination.