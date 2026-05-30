Young woman dies after being hit by bus on Taladanda Canal Bridge in Cuttack

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Cuttack: In a heartbreaking incident, a young woman died in an accident on the Taladanda Canal Bridge of Cuttack on Saturday morning. According to sources, the young woman died after being struck by a bus on the Taladanda Canal Bridge.

According to reports, the woman was crossing Taladanda Canal Bridge when she was hit by a bus. She was rushed to the SCB medical college and hospital for treatment by the locals and nearby people. However, she died during treatment at the hospital.

The bus was reportedly transporting workers for a private construction company associated with the construction work and expansion project taking place at SCB medical College and hospital.

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On being informed, the police reached the spot and has seized the bus. The police is interrogating the nearby people and the bus driver to ascertain the details of the incident.

The accident has created panic in the area and several concerns are being raised about the movement of heavy vehicles in the city. Further investigation is underway.