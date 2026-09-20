Young man tied to pole, subjected to kangaroo court trial for stealing in Sora

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Sora: A young man was tied to a pole while he was subjected to kangaroo court over a theft case in Mundibara village in Manipur panchayat under Sora police jurisdiction in Balasore district.

According to sources, the young man was caught while trying to steal battery from a tractor in the village. The villagers reportedly tied him to a police inside a house and called on a kangaroo court to decide how to punish him.

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The police rushed to the spot after getting information about the incident and rescued the youth. The police is investigating the incident and interrogating the man.

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