Young man stabbed to death over past enmity in Ganjam

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Ganjam: A young man was stabbed to death by two miscreants in Khojapalli village under Khalikote police limits in Ganjam district of Odisha.

The deceased has been identified as Chitrasen Jena of the Khojapalli village.

According to preliminary investigation reports, the reason behind the murder is said to be past enmity.

Sources revealed that the young man was stabbed to death by two other men of the same village over past enmity while he was watching the Jatra rehearsal on Monday night.

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Following the attack, Chitrasen was admitted at the MKCG hospital in Berhampur in an critical condition. However, he died while receiving treatment on Tuesday morning.

The two miscreants have reportedly fled from the scene after the murder.

The Khalikote police have reached the village and investigating the incident.