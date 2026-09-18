Young man killed in Scorpio-bike collision in Koraput, NH-326 blocked

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Koraput: A youth died after a Scorpio allegedly lost control and hit his motorcycle near Timajhola village, prompting locals to block NH-326.

A young man was killed in a road accident near Timajhola village close to Laxmipur in Koraput district on Friday.

The deceased was identified as Majhi Hikaka, a resident of Timajhola.

According to preliminary reports, Hikaka had pulled his motorcycle to the side of National Highway 326 and was talking to someone when a Scorpio allegedly lost control and crashed into him.

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He suffered critical injuries and died at the spot.

The incident led to tension in the area, with angry villagers blocking NH-326, which connects Rayagada and Koraput, demanding compensation for the deceased’s family.

The blockade had left several vehicles stranded on both sides of the highway, disrupting traffic. Laxmipur police reached the spot and held discussions with the protesting villagers.

Further details are awaited.