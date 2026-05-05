Young man beaten to death for sending love proposal to girl

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Balasore: A young man was reportedly beaten to death allegedly by the family members of a girl for sending her love proposal in Purushottampur panchayat under Simulia police station of Balasore district.

One Subash Sutar of Purushottampur panchayat under Simulia police station in Balasore district had reportedly sent love proposals to a girl, who is said to be the daughter of Bhagaban Kar of Birabrahmapur village through messages over phone.

Bhagaban got angry after getting to know about Subash’s lover proposal to his daughter and kidnapped him in a car with the help of others. They took Subash to an Anganwadi centre located on the premises of Birabrahmapur School and tied him to a pillar and beat him brutally.

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Later, Subash was rescued in a critical condition and was admitted to Simulia hospital for treatment. However, he was shifted to Bhadrak Medical College and Hospital as his condition deteriorated further. But unfortunately, doctors declared him dead there.

In this regard, Subash’s brother-in-law (sister’s husband) filed a complaint at the Simulia police station seeking action against Kar, his nephew and others alleging that they beat Subash to death.

Based on the complaint, Simulia police registered a case and initiated an investigation into the matter. Cops also detained one person and are interrogating him to get some lead in the case.