Young man attacked with sharp weapons in Baleshwar

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Baleshwar: The victim suffered serious injuries to his head and hands and was later shifted to a hospital in Kataka for treatment.

A young man was attacked by four miscreants with sharp weapons near a bar located at Congress Gali under the police limit of Baleshwar Town Police station.

According to reports , accused persons had chased the person and chopped severely at head and hands with sharp weapons.

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After the atrocity, all four attackers fled from the spot immediately.

The victim was first taken to Baleshwar District Headquarters hospital, then shifted to a private hospital in Kataka for better medical treatment of critical injuries.

Reason for the attack is still unknown, as police is carrying on with the investigation.