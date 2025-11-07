Young Innovators from DAV Vedanta International School win statewide ideathon with AI Solution for visually impaired

Advertisement

Bhubaneswar: Vedanta Aluminium, India’s largest producer of aluminium, proudly celebrates the remarkable achievement of two young innovators from DAV Vedanta International School, Lanjigarh—Lokesh Lal Majhi and Amay Prasad Mahakud, both of Class XI students, who secured the, the students brought immense pride to Kalahandi by winning the First Prize at the prestigious ATL Spark Tank – Future Maker Ideathon held at KIIT University, Bhubaneswar.

Competing against 108 innovative projects from schools across Odisha, their idea impressed the judges with its originality, purpose, and real-world impact, earning them a spot among the Top 15 finalists and ultimately securing the Champion’s title. The duo received a cash prize of Rs 15,000, along with the champion’s trophy, marking a moment of pride for the school and the Vedanta Aluminium Business.

Their innovation, “DHRISHTI – An AI-Powered Personal Assistant for the Visually Disabled”, is a pioneering solution designed to empower visually impaired individuals to navigate both indoor and outdoor spaces independently and safely. The model leverages artificial intelligence to enhance accessibility, reinforcing the belief that technology can be a powerful tool for social inclusion.

Speaking on the achievement, Pranab Kumar Bhattacharya, CEO – Vedanta Alumina Business, said: “At Vedanta, we believe true progress stems from empowering young minds to think beyond limits and innovate for a better tomorrow. Lokesh and Amay’s success embodies the spirit of creativity, compassion, and purpose-driven innovation that we strive to nurture through our education initiatives. Their remarkable achievement not only makes Kalahandi proud but also inspires others to harness technology for social good.”

Established by Vedanta Lanjigarh, DAV Vedanta International School is Kalahandi’s first English-medium school, committed to bridging educational gaps and igniting aspirations among rural youth. With state-of-the-art infrastructure, smart classrooms, science and computer labs, and a vibrant learning environment, the school today nurtures nearly 1,400 students, the majority from local communities.

Over the years, the school has become a beacon of educational transformation in the region, contributing to a significant rise in literacy levels – from 38.4% in 2001 to 59.22% in 2011, and inspiring a generation of students to dream big and lead change.

This milestone achievement by the young innovators reflects Vedanta’s unwavering commitment to quality education, community empowerment, and inclusive development in the Kalahandi region.