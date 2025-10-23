Young girl jumps into the Mahanadi River in Cuttack

Advertisement

Cuttack: In a shocking incident, a young woman reportedly went missing after jumping into the Mahanadi River from Jobra Barrage in Cuttack on Thursday.

The young girl, who is assumed to 21-year-old and a native of Andei Sahi in the Jagatpur area of Cuttack, reached the Jobra Barrage in a scooty and jumped into the Mahanadi River before anyone could rush to rescue her.

Some passersby immediately informed the firefighters about the incident, following which a fire service team from Chauliaganj rushed to the spot and conducted a search operation to trace her. A six-member firefighters’ team on a boat with other equipment have been searching for her.

Though it is not known under what circumstances the girl took the drastic step, her family members of said that she was unhappy and was mentally disturbed since this morning.

Meanwhile, the villagers said that the girl was pursuing nursing studies and was kind to everyone. She used to keep herself engaged in social works like donating blood and helping people during their needs, they said.