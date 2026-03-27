Young girl jumps into Koel River

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Rourkela: In a shocking incident, a girl reportedly jumped into the Koel River near Jhirpani area in Rourkela of Sundergarh district on Friday.

Some people who were crossing the bridge over the river noticed the girl, who is assumed to be 18-year-old and is a resident of Dalposh village, jumping into the river and soon rushed to rescue her.

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Fortunately, the girl did not fall into the deep water of the river and was not swept away by the current. Following which, people could rescue her even though she sustained critical injuries and was senseless and admitted her to the Rourkela Government Hospital.

On being informed, Jhirpani police reached the spot and started an investigation into the matter. Her family members were also informed about the incident. However, under what circumstances the girl decided to take such shocking step is yet to be ascertained.

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