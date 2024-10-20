Young girl commits suicide in Bhubaneswar, family alleges blackmailing by boyfriend; watch

Bhubaneswar: A young girl reportedly ended her life at her hostel near the Deb Ray College in Nayapalli area of Bhubaneswar yesterday afternoon.

According to the father of the girl, who is said to be from the Kortal area of Jagatsinghpur district, she was doing job at a private software company after completing her banking.

She had even visited the village recently to celebrate the Kumar Purnima and went to the office after returning from home yesterday, said her father adding that she even had a conversation with the family members. However, later in the afternoon they were informed about her death.

The 22-year-old girl reportedly committed suicide by hanging herself inside her hostel room, following which the Nayapalli Police started an investigation into the matter after being informed about it.

Later, the postmortem of her body was conducted at the Capital Hospital in the presence of her family members.

Meanwhile, the girl’s father filed a police complaint at the Nayapalli Police station alleging that his daughter committed suicide as she was under severe mental pressure after being blackmailed by a boy, who is suspected to be her boyfriend, identified as Ajit Das of Jagatsinghpur.

“The boy called me saying that my daughter had borrowed Rs 80,000 from him four years ago and assured him that I would return the money. When I expressed my inability to return the money, he said that I can return him Rs 70,000 instead of Rs 80,000, if not your daughter would die,” the girl’s father said.

“I got to hear that she even had physically attacked her and used a belt to lasso her neck. We have registered a complaint against him with all details. Appropriate action should be taken against the boy and we need justice,” he added.

Based on the complaint, police detained Ajit for interrogation.