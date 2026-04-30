Young man falls from a moving train in Nuapada, dies

Advertisement

Nuapada: A young man died after he fell from a moving train near Kesinga railway station in Odisha’s Nuapada district on Thursday.

The victim has been identified as Sagar Majhi of Binapura village under Boden Block.

Advertisement

According to reports, the young man was heading outside state for work when he fell from the moving train.

Sagar was rushed to the Bhawanipatna government hospital in a critical condition. However, he died while receiving treatment at the hospital.

Also Read: 3 police injured in group attack with sharp weapons in Cuttack