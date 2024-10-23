‘You are in safe hands,’ assures Odisha CM after reviewing preparedness for Cyclone Dana

Bhubaneswar: ‘You are in safe hands,’ assured Odisha Chief Minister Mohan Charan Majhi to the people of the state while reviewing preparedness for Cyclone Dana at the office of the Special Relief Commissioner (SRC).

While speaking to the media persons after chairing the review meeting, the CM requested the people of the State not to be worried or panicked. “All the departments of the State governments are well-prepared to face the cyclone. You are in safe hands. Remain safe and vigilant until the danger of the cyclone is passed,” he said.

“Ministers have been appointed to monitor the situation in different districts. After attending the cabinet meeting, all of them have left for the districts they have been assigned with. Besides, experienced officers have also been given responsibility,” the CM said.

He further said that people of the districts which are expected to be affected by the cyclone are being shifted to the cyclone shelters on a war-footing. As of now, 30 percent of the people have been evacuated and the evacuation process will continue throughout the night and around 90 people will be shifted by 11 AM tomorrow, he added.

Majhi also informed that dry food and cooked food and all related arrangements have been made at the cyclone shelters for the people. “While Kendrapara, Bhadrak, Balasore, Jagatsinghpur, Cuttack and Puri districts are likely to be hit affected, if the cyclone changes its course, other districts are also likely to be affected. However, the state government is also ready for that,” he added.