Yet another minor boy goes missing while bathing in the Mahanadi River in Cuttack

Cuttack: Yet another minor boy went missing while bathing in the Mahanadi River near Hadia Patha along with his friends near on Thursday.

One Babu Nayak of Thoria Sahi of the city along with his four friends had reportedly gone this afternoon to take bath in the river. However, he slipped into the deep water while bathing and drowned.

Nayak’s friends raised an alarm to rescue him but in vein. Soon, they informed the fire department about the incident following which a team of fire-fighters from the Buxi Bazaar fire station reached the spot and started a search operation to trace and rescue the minor boy.

However, they halted the search operation owning to darkness and have planned to resume it tomorrow.

The incident has shocked and surprised everyone as such incidents are taking place frequently despite the local authorities have installed warning signs at various places on the bank of the river.

On October 23, a young woman went missing after jumping into the Mahanadi River from the Mahanadi Barrage. Later her body was recovered by the firefighters from the Salepur area.