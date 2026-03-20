Yet another cab driver looted in Bhubaneswar, rescued in unconscious state; Second case in two days

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Bhubaneswar: In a shocking incident, yet another cab driver was looted and was rescued in an unconscious state this evening in Bhubaneswar.

The taxi driver who has been identified as Raja of Nayagarh was found in an unconscious state in Kesura Koradakanta area while his car was found near the Hi-Tech Medical College & Hospital Chhaka.

Some passersby noticed Raja and informed the police about him. Soon, a team of cops rushed to the spot and admitted him at the Capital Hospital for treatment.

While under what circumstances Raja was found in unconscious state is yet to be known, police suspect that some miscreants looted him after booking his car.

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This is the second such terrifying incident that occurred in the State Capital City of Odisha in the last two days.

Earlier yesterday, another cab driver named Seshadeb Mohapatra of Cuttack was found in an unconscious state from a dark and deserted place under the Bharatpur police station limits while his car was spotted near SUM Hospital. Currently, he is undergoing treatment at SCB Medical College and Hospital in Cuttack.

Both the incidents reveal that the passengers, who book the cars to travel, are the only ones who target the drivers and loot valuables and money from them by taking the advantage of their loneliness and darkness.

Meanwhile, Commissionerate Police suspects the role of a particular gang in such loots and have started probe into both the incidents.