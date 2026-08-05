Yellow warning to 5 Odisha districts, light to moderate rain with thunderstorms likely in 3 hours

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Bhubaneswar: The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has issued Yellow Warning to as many as five districts of Odisha on Wednesday. These districts are prone to receive light to moderate rain with thunderstorms and lightning in the next three hours.

According to IMD, the five districts include – Mayurbhanj, Baleshwar, Bhadrak, Baragada and Nuapada. Citizens are advised to be on alert.

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As per sources, thunderstorms with lightning is likely to occur at some parts of these districts in the next 3 hours.

Residents are requested not to roam in open during thunderstorm. They are advised to stay inside safe places and adhere to weather advisories, until conditions improve.