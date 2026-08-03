Yellow warning issued for 17 Odisha districts, heavy rain likely till August 9

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Bhubaneswar: Odisha is likely to witness more rainfall in the coming days as the India Meteorological Department (IMD) has forecast wet weather across the state till August 9.

The weather department has issued a yellow warning for 17 districts today for rain accompanied by thunderstorms and lightning. Heavy rainfall is expected in 8 of these districts.

According to IMD, rain activity will increase from August 6. A yellow warning for thunderstorms and rain has been issued for the entire state on August 6 and 7. Heavy rainfall is likely in 12 districts on August 6 and 10 districts on August 7. Between August 3 and 8, rain is expected at various places across the state due to an active monsoon.

The Special Relief Commissioner (SRC) has alerted all district collectors and departments in view of the forecast of heavy rain for the next one week.

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The IMD has also predicted the formation of a cyclonic circulation over the Bay of Bengal around August 7, which could bring heavy rainfall on August 8 and 9.

On Tuesday, heavy rain is likely in Sundargarh, Keonjhar, Mayurbhanj, Kandhamal, Nabarangpur, Rayagada and Koraput.

Between August 5 and 8, several places in north and south Odisha are expected to receive heavy rainfall.

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