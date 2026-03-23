Yellow warning in Odisha, March last week to be hit by Kalbaisakhi

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Bhubaneswar: The state is likely to experience intense Kalbaisakhi activity, with a Yellow Warning issued from March 26 to 28. According to the Regional Meteorological Centre, thunderstorms are expected to affect several parts of Odisha during the last week of March.

Wind speeds ranging from 40 to 50 kmph are likely to impact coastal areas as well as parts of western and southern Odisha. The forecast also indicates the possibility of lightning, thunder, and rainfall across these regions. In response, the Special Relief Commissioner (SRC) has issued a Yellow Warning for the three-day period.

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Authorities have directed district administrations to promptly report any damage caused by the storm activity. On Monday, districts including Balasore, Mayurbhanj, Koraput, and Malkangiri have been specifically warned about thunderstorms accompanied by wind speeds of 30 to 40 kmph and lightning strikes.

Due to cloudy weather conditions, the maximum daytime temperature has dropped by 6 to 7 degrees Celsius in some areas. Light to moderate rainfall is also expected in isolated parts of coastal and northern Odisha.