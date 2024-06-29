YATS winning students of Odisha to visit Indian Space Research Organization

Bhubaneswar: A team of students from Odisha constituted of the winners of the Tata Steel Young Astronomer Talent Search (YATS) will visit ISRO.

Science and Technology minister Krishnachandra Patra launched the ISRO visit of Tata Steel Young Astronomer Talent Search (YATS) winners today.

The winners of Tata Steel’s Young Astronomical Talent Search (YATS) 2023, organized in collaboration with Pathani Samantha Planetarium under the Department of Science and Technology, Government of Odisha, on Saturday embarked on a journey to visit the Space Applications Center (SAC) of the Indian Space Research Organization (ISRO).

As many as 20 winners of YATS selected from more than 300 schools in 30 districts of Odisha will visit SAC and Science City, Ahmedabad.

Minister of Science and Technology Krishnachandra Patra flagged off the trip at Pathani Samantha Planetarium today and congratulated the students for this trip.

Tata Steel Young Astronomer Talent Search (YATS) organised in association with Pathani Samanta Planetarium, Bhubaneswar, has completed 17 years of opening young minds to the wonders of astronomy! It is aimed at educating the students of Odisha about the contributions of the legendary astronomer, Pathani Samanta. YATS seeks to identify and promote the talents of school students in the field of space science.

Attending the flag-off event, Smt. Chithra Arumugam, IAS, Principal Secretary, Science and Technology Department, Government of Odisha and Chairperson, Pathani Samanta Planetarium, Prasanna Kumar Patra, Director, Pathani Samanta Planetarium, and Shri Debashis Jena, Chief Resident Executive (CRE), Tata Steel, Bhubaneswar also encouraged the students with their inspiring words.

Other notable attendees from the Science and Technology Department, Government of Odisha, included Smt. Sibani Mohanty, Additional Secretary; Smt. Puja Mishra, Joint Secretary; Smt. Urmiprava Maharana, Deputy Secretary; Laxminarayan Padhi, Senior Scientist; and Padmalochan Das, Under Secretary.

Congratulating Pathani Samanta Planetarium and Tata Steel for organising such an event, Krushna Chandra Patra, Minister, Science and Technology and Food Supplies and Consumer Welfare Department, Government of Odisha, said, “India is doing a great job in space science and research at the world level. I believe these children will also be able to contribute in a big way to this field. I congratulate all the winners and my best wishes to their ISRO visit where they will learn a lot.”

Chithra Arumugam, IAS, Principal Secretary, Science and Technology Department, Government of Odisha and Chairperson, Pathani Samanta Planetarium said, “I would like to thank and congratulate the 20 brightest students who have been selected from among 80,000 participants to visit and explore the space application center of ISRO at Ahmedabad, Gujarat. Tata Steel has been conducting this noble initiative for the last 17 years and I am sure that the company will continue its efforts towards building a strong Industry.

