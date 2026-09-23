Wrong injection alleged after transgender person dies during treatment in Debagada

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Debagada: Violence erupted at Debagada District Head Quarters Hospital, after 22-year-old transgender person died during treatment in hospital with transgender community members claiming the death was due to wrong injection.

The deceased has been identified as Lagen Bag (22).

Family sources revealed that he was admitted to the hospital on Tuesday morning after suffering fever and was dead by the time he was treated in the hospital by evening.

After his death, several members of the transgender community gathered outside the hospital and demanded Rs 50 lakh compensation, postmortem in a different district, and action against the doctor allegedly involved in the incident.

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As per reports, they have been sitting at the hospital with the body till filing of this report. Considering the situation, Debagada police have sent reinforcement to the hospital.

District president of transgender community Mahamayi also reached the hospital.

In the meantime, Debagada tehsildar Karna Mallik arrived at the hospital with an amount of Rs 20,000 from the Red Cross fund for the victim’s family and tried to pacify the protesting people.