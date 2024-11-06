Worms wriggling in PDS rice grains in Rayagada, beneficiaries protest

Rayagada: Allegations against supply of poor quality of food grains to the beneficiaries has come to the fore in Hadiguda Gram Panchayat (GP) of Kashipur block in Rayagada district on Wednesday.

According to sources, in October the GP had received rice grains for public distribution system (PDS) to be supplied for three months. But worms were wriggling in the rice grains when the sacks were opened.

The beneficiaries who had queued there to receive the free rice grains denied to accept such poor quality of food grains and protested as worms were found in PDS food grains

The Hadiguda GP consists of 17 villages where 1927 families have enrolled as beneficiaries in the public distribution system (PDS). The beneficiaries present at the PDS ration shops denied accepting the poor quality grains and instead are demanding better quality of grains to be provided.