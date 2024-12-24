World’s biggest candy chocolate and sand installation of Santa Claus in Puri, watch

Puri: The world’s largest sand art on the Puri beach during Christmas. On the occasion of Christmas, world-renowned sand artist and Padma Shri awardee Sudarshan Pattnaik with his students created a huge sand art of Santa Claus measuring in 160 feet long and 100 feet wide with installation 550 kg Chocolates with sand on 16000 sq ft area in 6 hours and set a New World Record on 24th December 2024 at Blue Flag beach in Puri, Odisha.

In an attempt to set a new world record, international sand artist Padma Shri Sudarsan Pattnaik has created this chocolate installation of Santa Claus in sand art.

Sudarsan said that he wants to spread the message of happiness to the whole world through this art. The chocolates used in the Santa Claus statue will be distributed among the children later, he also said.

