World Stroke Day celebrated at KIMS hospital in Bhubaneswar

Bhubaneswar: The Neurology Department of the city-based Kalinga Institute of Medical Sciences (KIMS) hospital celebrated World Stroke Day on Wednesday.

On this occasion an event with the aim to create awareness about the causes, prevention, timely treatment and rehabilitation of stroke was held. It was attended by KIMS founder Achyuta Samanta’s Advisor Dr. R. N. Samanta, KIMS Medical College Chairman Prof. Dr. R. C. Das, Medical Director Dr. M. R. Behera, and KIMS Neurology Department Head Dr. Santosh Dash, among others.

Highlighting the importance of early detection and treatment in case of stroke, the speakers urged people to be aware of the warning signs and adopt a healthy lifestyle to reduce risk factors.

On this occasion, several patients who have successfully recovered from stroke shared their experiences. Besides, free food was distributed to the patients at the KIMS Neurology ward.