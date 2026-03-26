World Shakespeare Festival: 20 students from KIIT & KISS to visit Romania, to present Shakespearean plays in Santali

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Bhubaneswar: As many as 20 students from KIIT and KISS will travel to Romania to take part in the World Shakespeare Festival 2026 and present some famous Shakespearean plays in Santali language.

Their visit is a unique international collaboration with the University of Craiova. Under the fully funded Erasmus+ KA171 Student Mobility Programme, they will be part of a two-month academic and cultural internship from April 1 to May 31, 2026.

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This is the first time that the students from KIIT and KISS will travel together as one group, learning and experiencing this journey side by side. They will present Shakespearean plays like Romeo and Juliet, Hamlet and Macbeth in Santali (a tribal language), along with participating in academic sessions, theatre training and cultural exchange. This also coincides with 100 years of Santali language recognition, making the moment more meaningful.

Meanwhile, KIIT & KISS founder Achyuta Samanta met them all personally and extended his best wishes. “It is a moment of great honour for all of us that the Santali language will be presented on an international stage, and our tribal students of KISS will perform these plays on a foreign land. This is a new experience for our students, and I am sure they will learn many things and carry these memories with them. My good wishes to all of them for this journey,” he said in his reaction.