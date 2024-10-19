World famous Bargarh Dhanuyatra to commence from January 3

Bargarh: The world famous Bargarh Dhanuyatra will commence from January 3 to continue for 11 days till January 13th in 2025. The decision was reportedly taken by the Executive Committee of the Dhanuyatra Festival Samiti on Saturday.

As per reports, a meeting was held in the conference room of the District Collector’s office in Bargarh today. It was decided in the meeting that the massive grand festival of Bargarh, Dhanuyatra will be held in the month of January as per the above given dates.

Accordingly, the Ambapali village on the outskirts of Bargarh town will turn Gopapura while the Bargarh town will turn into Mathura Nagari and the River Jeera will become Yamuna Nadi for 11 days in January 2025.

It is to be noted that Bargarh Dhanuyatra is regarded as the largest open air theatre.

