World-class museum and library worth Rs 1 thousand crore to come up in Odisha’s Puri

Puri: A world-class museum and library will be built in Puri of Odisha at a cost of Rs 1 thousand crore. Along with this, a “Digital Hundi” or dedication platform will be started for devotees which will work in coordination with the administration of the temple. Odisha Culture Minister Suryavanshi Suraj informed this in a press conference on Saturday.

Similarly, a new University will be established in Bhadrak district to strengthen the educational infrastructure.

Besides, stadiums will be built in every block to make Odisha number one in the field of sports. An expenditure of 4 thousand 124 crore rupees has been earmarked for this.

On the other hand, he informed that the Sahitya Academy Award, which has been discontinued since 2017, will be given soon. Suryavanshi Suraj said that the formation of a committee to give the award has reached the final stage.