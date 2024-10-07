Works Department issues direction for adoption of uniform colour code for all government buildings in Odisha

Bhubaneswar: Days after changing the dress code and colour of class 9 and 10 students, the Odisha government has now decided to change the colours of all government buildings across the State.

As per a letter of Er. Lakshmi Kanta Padhi, the EIC-cum-Special Secretary to the Engineer-in-Chief (Civil-cum-Roads), Engineer-in-Chief (DPQ), Engineer-in-Chief-cum-MD, OB&CC Ltd, Bhubaneswar and all Chief Engineers under Works Department, the uniform colour code will be adopted for all government buildings in the State.

While the exterior walls will be painted with the orange shade –rgb mix (254,190,152), the borders will be painted with the red shade –rgb mix (177,8579).

The concerned officers have been directed to adopt uniform colour code for all new government buildings as well as existing government buildings at the time of periodical repair/ renovation work.