Worker found dead at mushroom farm near Brahmagiri

Advertisement

Brahmagiri: A worker was found dead under a bed at a mushroom farm near Brahmagiri-Kathuaredi Chhak, with the cause of death yet to be established.

A man was found dead at a mushroom farm close to Brahmagiri-Kathuaredi Chhak, and the reason behind his death has not been ascertained.

As per initial reports, the man was found lying under the farm bed. It is also reported that the body was found without clothes.

Advertisement

Brahmagiri police arrived at the site, retrieved the body, and began an investigation.

Locals identified the deceased as Hiralal, who is suspected to be from another state. However, his full identity has not yet been confirmed.

Police are investigating the circumstances of the death, and further details are awaited.