Work of Khordha-Balangir rail track almost complete, works of tunnel 5, 6 in last phase, watch

Bhubaneswar: The work on the much-awaited Khordha-Balangir railway track is in its final phase.

Out of the four railway tunnels in Boudh district on the Khordha-Balangir railway line, work on railway tunnels number 5 and 6 has almost reached the final phase.

Work on rail support and the lighting system inside these two tunnels is almost complete.

While tunnel number 5 and tunnel number 6 are facing each other, the distance between the two tunnels is 450 meters.

Watch the video here: