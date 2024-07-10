Wonderla: India’s Largest Amusement Park Chain Now In Bhubaneswar

Bhubaneshwar: Wonderla Holidays, India’s largest amusement park chain, is thrilled to announce the launch of its newest park in Kumbharbasta, Bhubaneswar. This marks the fourth addition to Wonderla’s esteemed portfolio, following Kochi, Bengaluru, and Hyderabad.

This venture represents Wonderla’s enduring commitment to delivering unparalleled entertainment experiences since its establishment in 2000. As a publicly listed company, Wonderla has consistently invested in expanding its presence and enriching its offerings to cater to the evolving preferences of esteemed guests.

The Press Meet announcing the same was attended by Arun K Chittilappilly, MD; Sivadas M, President; Dheeran Choudhary, COO; Ajikrishnan AG, VP- Engineering; and Kalpataru Nayak, Park Head- Bhubaneswar.

Wonderla Odisha began with an invitation from the government during the Odisha Tourism Investor Interaction Meet in 2019, with “in principle” approval from the State Level Window Authority (SLSWCA) for a 90-year lease on government land that happened in 2020.

With an investment of approximately 190 crores, Wonderla Bhubaneswar showcases over 21 exhilarating dry and wet rides that promise unforgettable thrills, ranging from high-speed coasters to family-friendly attractions. Situated just 22.5 kilometers from Bhubaneswar, Wonderla is strategically positioned to become the ultimate destination for adventure-seekers, conveniently located near NH 16 (Calcutta-Chennai).

Designed as a tribute to Odisha’s rich cultural heritage and natural splendor, Wonderla Bhubaneswar spans over 50 acres and offers a journey through experiential nodes inspired by the region’s history and culture.

In addition to offering thrilling experiences, Wonderla Amusement Park is committed to driving economic growth in the local community. With an estimated 450 employment opportunities, particularly in the unskilled sector, the park will provide livelihood for many residents of Bhubaneswar and its surrounding areas.

The park tickets are currently available at Rs. 749* as part of the Early Bird Discount for Online Pre-bookings only. Regular Park Tickets will be priced between Rs. 999* for peak weekdays and Rs. 1,100* during peak Weekends. Wonderla is also currently running various offers as part of the launch, including Student ID Offer, MO Bus & Train Ticket Discounts, Birthday Offers, among others.

Wonderla Bhubaneswar is celebrating Raja Parba with an exclusive offer! From June 13th to 16th, women can enjoy a “Buy 2 Get 2 Free” ticket deal. Guests should book online to take advantage of this special promotion and make the most of the festive season with family and friends.

Visitors can book their entry tickets in advance through this link or reach out to 0674 – 6640300.