Women’s Volleyball Championship 2024-25 inaugurated by KIIT and KISS Founder Dr Achyuta Samanta, watch

Bhubaneswar: The East Zone Inter University Women’s Volleyball Championship 2024-25 has been inaugurated at KIIT University’s Biju Patnaik Indoor Stadium. KIIT and KISS Founder Dr. Achyuta Samanta graced the occasion as the Chief Guest and inaugurated the championship. The championship is held in collaboration with Association of Indian Universities and KIIT University.

Players from Odisha and other states of the country have participated in this championship. The championship will continue till the 9th November. More than 600 players from 39 Universities are participating in the championship. Students of KIIT and KISS as well as 6 Universities of Odisha have participated in it.

The best 4 teams from the best performing teams will qualify to participate in the All India Inter University Inter Zonal Volleyball (Women) Championship to be held in the Madhya Pradesh.

Watch the video here: