Women’s Day 2026: Empowering Women to strengthen society

Advertisement

Bhubaneswar : Today is International Women’s Day, which is being celebrated across the world. On this occasion, the Kalinga TV family extends its heartfelt wishes to every woman.

To promote women’s empowerment globally, two major campaigns have been launched. This year, two different but important themes have been selected. Various organizations around the world and the United Nations are observing this day according to their respective goals.

One of the main campaign themes is “Give to Gain,” which means “Support for Progress.”

Advertisement

The aim is not just to help women, but to invest in them. If we provide women with time, education, guidance, and resources, it will not be a loss but rather a benefit for society. When a woman succeeds, she moves forward along with her family and the entire community. Therefore, supporting women means strengthening the very foundation of society.

Similarly, the call from the United Nations focuses on “Rights and Justice.” It emphasizes rights, justice, and action for all women and girls. In today’s society, women’s rights are under threat in many places. The United Nations wants women to receive justice not only on paper but also in real life. The campaign aims to eliminate social evils, implement strict laws, and take steps to ensure women’s safety.

On the other hand, across the world, women’s achievements are being honored through seminars, panel discussions, and social programs. The main goal of these efforts is to eliminate the gap between women and men.