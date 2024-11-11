Women Odisha Govt employees to get 12 days of additional leaves for health issues due to menstruation, watch

Bhubaneswar: Women Odisha government employees will be given 12 days of additional leave per year for health issues due to menstrual. This leave will be provided keeping in view the health issues that they face due to menstruation.

That means each woman Odisha govt employee will be now given one additional day leave apart from the leaves that they were getting, for this present purpose each month.

The Finance Department of Odisha Government on Monday issued a notification in the above matter. As per this notification the women Odisha government employees are now getting 10 days of CL and 5 days of special CL. Now they will be given another 12 days of leave (1 day leave per month) per year as they face health issues due to menstruation.

The notification also says that this additional leave will be provided to the Women Odisha Government employees till they attain the age of 55 years.

Also, if they will not take this (leave for health issues due to menstruation) leave in a month, the same will not be carried forward to the next month.

Watch the video here:

Also read: CM Majhi urges women of Odisha to make millet offerings to Maa Lakshmi for Margashira Thursday