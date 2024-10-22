Women govt employees in Odisha to get now 12 additional casual leaves

By Subadh Nayak
Odisha women govt employees to get 12 additional casual leaves
Photo: X / @MohanMOdisha

Bhubaneswar: In what can be considered as a good news for the women government employees in Odisha, the State government has increased their casual leaves.

The decision to increase the casual leaves of the women employees was taken following the direction of Chief Minister Mohan Charan Majhi.

With the increase, the female government employees will now get 12 additional casual leaves instead of 10, said sources adding that they can avail the additional casual leaves one in each month apart from their 10 CLs and 5 Special CLs.

It is to be noted here that the Odisha government had earlier on 78th Independence Day had announced one-day menstrual leave for the employees of the state government and private companies.

