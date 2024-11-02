Women died in Kandhamal district due to food poisoning: Odisha Govt

Bhubaneswar: Odisha government today clarified that the two women who died at Mandipanka village under Daringbadi block in Kandhamal district on October 30 not because of mango kernel but because of food poisoning.

As per a press release issued by the Information and Public Relationship (I&PR) Department, the Kandhamal district administration and Health Department officials probed the incident to find out the cause of the women’s death on October 30.

The initial report has revealed that the deceased and infected people had consumed pakhal (fermented water rice) and mango kernel as their regular diet and they fell ill due to food poisoning among whom two women died while undergoing treatment, said the press release.

After the incident came to the notice of the government, a medical team and the officials of the district administration reached the Mandiapanka village on the morning of November 1 and conducted a thorough investigation and assessment taking into account all aspects.

All the sick persons were immediately rushed to Brahmanigaon Primary Health Center and later shifted to MKCG Medical College & Hospital in Berhampur and started treatment immediately. Ramita Patmajhi and Runu Majhi died while undergoing treatment at MKCG Medical College & Hospital. Currently, six other victims are undergoing treatment at MKCG Medical College & Hospital in Berhampur. They are being provided with best of the treatment.

All 69 families of Mandipanka village, including the affected families, are getting rice under the National Food Security Act (NFSA) and have received rice from July to September.

It is reported that they had picked the rice provided by the government for the months of October, November and December in September. All retailers have been directed to provide rice to the beneficiaries.

Apart from this, the affected families have already been provided with patta of forest land. While an Anganwadi Centre is functioning in Mandipanka village, ASHA workers and Child Development Project Officers regularly visit the village to educate people about health. Residents of the village, Savitri Pradhan and Meenakshi Baliarsingh, have revealed that they regularly get rice under the NFSA.

In order to prevent such incidents from happening in the future, through information, education and communication campaigns, awareness programs are being conducted in various villages by the Anganwadi workers and health teams in the area. Chief District Medical and Public Health Officer, Kandhamal has informed that awareness campaigns are being conducted by self help groups and panchayat representatives to ensure that people maintain hygiene and eat healthy food.

Also Read: 2 Dead, 6 Critical After Consuming Mango Seed Pulp In Ganjam