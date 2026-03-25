Women attack police personnel in Odisha’s Khordha district, police retaliate

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Tangi: A group of women allegedly attacked police personnel in Khordha district of Odisha yesterday night. And for self defence police retaliated with soft lathi charge.

The incident took place in the Kurumi village under Tangi Police station limits of the district.

As per reports, police reached the village to arrest a man charged in a case. However, the women protested it and restrained the police officials. Within no time things escalated and the women allegedly pelted stones at the police personnel.

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Accordingly, a few police official sustained injury. In return and for self defence police also reportedly resorted to soft lathi charge.

Accordingly, reportedly 10 to 12 women sustained injury. One of them is said to be critical.

Police have kept vigil on the situation while further updates of the incident is awaited.

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