Women are important strength of any institution: KIIT, KISS & KIMS founder Achyuta Samanta during International Women’s Day celebration

Bhubaneswar: Women are an important strength of any institution, said KIIT, KISS and KIMS founder Achyuta Samanta during International Women’s Day celebration today.

While attending the International Women’s Day celebration by the KIIT, KISS and KIMS family, Samanta was the chief guest at the event and expressed deep gratitude for the contribution of women.

He said that women employees play a vital role in the growth of KIIT, KISS and KIMS. Emphasizing the theme of International Women’s Day this year, ‘Give to Gain’, he said that the joy of giving to others and the joy of receiving it is unparalleled. He said that the women employees are the backbone of the KIIT, KISS and KIMS ecosystem. He revealed that about 50 percent of the KIIT educational institutions are women.

Citing the example of his mother, the founder of KIIT, KISS & KIMS said that his mother was his greatest inspiration. After his mother became a widow, he faced life with dignity and courage, and was able to strengthen himself in society despite adverse circumstances. The values ​​that Samanta’s mother instilled in him ultimately inspired him to establish KIIT, KISS and KIMS.

On this occasion, Samant encouraged women to empower themselves and support each other. The blessings of parents are priceless, he said while requesting everyone to spend time with their parents and take care of them.

Among others, KIIT Vice Chancellor Prof. (Dr.) Saranjit Singh, Registrar, Prof. Jnyana Ranjan Mohanty and many women employees were present at the event. Prof. Padmakali Banerjee, the Director General of KIIT University, proposed the vote of thanks.