Women and child welfare spending rises to ₹18,957 crore in Odisha’s 2026–27 budget

Advertisement

The Odisha government has allocated ₹18,957 crore to the Women and Child Development sector in the 2026–27 budget, accounting for 6.1 per cent of the total ₹3.10 lakh crore outlay, underscoring continued emphasis on nutrition, women empowerment, and early childhood development.

The allocation places women and child welfare among the significant social sector priorities, reflecting the state’s strategy of strengthening human development outcomes alongside capital and infrastructure spending.

A substantial share of expenditure is directed toward nutrition and early childhood care programmes. The Samrudhha Anganwadi Jojana has been allocated ₹635 crore to strengthen anganwadi infrastructure and early childhood services. Nutrition-focused schemes continue to receive priority, aimed at improving maternal and child health indicators across rural and urban areas.

Advertisement

The Subhadra Yojana, a major women-focused income support initiative, has been allocated ₹10,145 crore in 2026–27, reflecting a strong fiscal push toward direct benefit support for women beneficiaries. The scale of allocation makes it one of the largest welfare interventions in the budget.

The department also continues to support programmes related to child protection, women’s empowerment, and social inclusion, with spending directed toward strengthening service delivery mechanisms and expanding coverage among vulnerable groups.

With women and child welfare accounting for over six per cent of total expenditure, the 2026–27 budget signals Odisha’s continued prioritisation of social development and income support measures. The allocation reflects a dual approach of strengthening institutional infrastructure through anganwadi reforms while expanding direct financial assistance to women households, positioning welfare spending as a core component of inclusive growth.