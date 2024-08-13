Woman’s mutilated body fished out of river in Kendrapara

Kendrapara: The mutilated body of a woman was fished out of Brahmani River of Odisha’s Kendrapara district today. The incident has come to the fore from Alapua village in the district.

According to reports, yesterday, one Manjulata Bhanja had gone to the Brahmani river bank near her village to take a bath. However, a crocodile reportedly appeared on the spot and dragged her into the deep water of the river before anyone could rescue her.

On receiving information, fire service personnel arrived on the spot and initiated a search operation. The personnel recovered the body this morning. Further detailed reports related to the incident are awaited.

The incident has created a panicky situation among the locals as they depend on the river for their daily usage.

Besides, a total of five people were dragged away by crocodiles in the same area in 2023.