Woman’s body recovered from pond near Kali Temple in Kuchinda

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Kuchinda: In a tragic incident, the body of a woman was recovered from a pond near a Kali temple in Kuchinda of Sambalpur district of Odisha on Sunday morning.

According to reports, local residents spotted the woman’s body floating in the pond and immediately informed the police.

Acting on the information, Kuchinda police along with fire services personnel rushed to the spot and carried out a recovery operation.

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The body was successfully retrieved from the water and sent for further examination. The identity of the deceased woman is yet to be established.

Police have initiated an investigation into the incident to ascertain the cause of death and other circumstances surrounding the case.

Further information is awaited.