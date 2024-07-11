Woman tortured and sexually assaulted by a group of men in Odisha

Kabisuryanagar: In Ganjam District in Kabisuryanagar area woman was rescued from a nearby village in critical condition On Thursday. She has allegedly been sexually assaulted by a group of men.

She has been admitted to the hospital in a critical condition. The woman’s house is said to be in Buguda area. The woman has complained that she was sexually assaulted by a group of men.

According to the complaint, on Tuesday afternoon, more than four persons in an intoxicated state kept her on the hills near Khairpalli village, beat her and sexually assaulted her. Yesterday, the woman was rescued from near the Khairpalli village in acritical condition. Later, the police admitted the woman to Kabisuryanagar Medical Centre. The woman complained that she was tortured in a very inhuman way.

On the other hand, the miscreants who attacked the woman was found to be from Babanpur area. However, no response has been received from the Police yet. However, it has been alleged that the woman was attacked in connection with the marijuana business. The police reached the spot and is investigating. Detailed reports awaited.