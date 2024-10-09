Woman tied, tortured for defecating on road in Odisha’s Cuttack district

Salipur: In a bizarre incident, a woman was allegedly tied to an iron gate and tortured by public for defecating on road. The incident took place in the Naiguan village in Salipur area of Cuttack district in Odisha today morning.

As per reports, in Naiguan of Salipur area Kangaroo Court was operated today. A woman was tied to the iron gate of a temple and tortured by public. The video of the incident has gone viral.

It has been learnt that the woman used to regularly defecate on the road. The locals had prohibited her several times. However, the women did not pay heed to their warning.

Hence, getting no other way, today the villagers caught the woman and tied her to the gate and tortured her so that she would not defecate on the road again.

Watch the video here: