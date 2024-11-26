Woman stealing newborn boy from VIMSAR hospital caught on CCTV camera, watch

Sambalpur: In a saddening incident, a newborn boy was reportedly stolen from the Burla-based Veer Surendra Sai Institute of Medical Sciences and Research (VIMSAR) today.

One Mohan Das of Basan police station area of Mahasamund district in Chhattisgarh had admitted his wife Geeta at the hospital on November 24 after she gave birth to a baby boy the previous day.

In VIMSAR, an unknown woman created a cordial relationship with them especially with Mohan’s sister-in-law and was helping them to get their works done, he informed adding that be it getting food or going to the washroom, the unidentified woman was helping us in everything.

Today, she took the baby boy on her arms after he cried and despite the presence of the family members she managed to flee from the hospital along with the child.

Soon, the helpless family members alerted the hospital officials and filed a police complaint over the case and demanded to rescue their child. Based on the complaint, the police with the help of the authorities started an investigation into the matter.

After verifying the footages of the CCTV cameras installed in and around the government hospital, they found the unknown woman gradually moving out the hospital with the toddler.

Efforts are on to trace the woman and rescue the child.

