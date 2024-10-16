4-month-old killed, woman critical after being attacked by man in Odisha’s Puri district

Bramhagiri: In a shocking incident a man attacked his wife and nephew in Puri district of Odisha today morning. Both the victims have turned critical due to the attack and have been admitted to hospital. The incident took place in the Kusubenti village under Bramhagiri Police Station limits in Puri district.

The accused has been identified as Gundicha Pradhan alias Kalu from Kalapadar village of Khordha district.

As per reports, Kalu has been living in his in-laws’ house since long. Today morning, agitated due to family feud he attacked his wife and nephew (son of wife’s elder sister) with a sharp weapon.

After hearing scream of the woman the villagers rushed into the house and rescued her. They have tied Kalu and sent the woman and the child to hospital in a critical condition.

After getting information from the villagers, Police have reached the Kusubenti village. Further investigation of the case is underway. Police have detained the accused.

Update:

In a tragic development in the Bramhagiri’s Kusubenti village attack case, the 4-month-old nephew of the woman, whom the husband of the woman had also attacked, died in the hospital while undergoing treatment.