Woman misbehaves with cops at Khandagiri Police Station, case registered

By Abhilasha

Bhubaneswar: A woman allegedly misbehaved with the police at the Khandagiri police station in the capital city of Odisha, a case has been registered in this connection.

Bhubaneswar DCP Pinak Mishra said, ” Action will be taken as per law and everyone is equal before the law.”

As per reports, the woman in an inebriated state due to liquor consumption, came to the police station to lodge a complaint and started misbehaving with the cops by abusing them and throwing water bottle on them.

However, she was seen creating a ruckus by abusing the police personnel and throwing some articles, including a water bottle offered to her by them.

