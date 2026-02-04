Woman looted at gunpoint in Nayapalli area of Bhubaneswar, watch

Advertisement

Nayapali: In a shocking incident, a woman was looted of her gold ornaments in daylight on Wednesday in Nayapali area of Bhubaneswar, Odisha’s capital city. The woman was looted by robbers while she was picking flowers outside.

According to sources, the robbers stopped the woman and threatened her with a gun and looted all her gold ornaments.

A complaint has been filed at Nayapally police station in this regard. The police are investigating the incident.

