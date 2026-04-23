Woman Leaves Two Sons to Live with Lover; Husband Helpless, watch

Advertisement

Kakatpur: A woman allegedly abandoned her two minor sons to live with her lover, leaving her husband distraught. The incident was reported recently from Beguniabast village under Astarang police station limits in Kakatpur area of Puri district, Odisha.

As per reports, Manas had married Barsha in a love marriage years ago. The couple has two sons, aged 13 and 8. Barsha allegedly developed a relationship with Rajesh, a youth from the same village.

Manas is an auto-rickshaw driver. He supports his family by driving auto. He reportedly came to know about his wife’s affair a few days ago.

He alleged that Barsha and Rajesh used to meet at his house when he was away for work.

On Wednesday, Manas told his wife he was going to Bhubaneswar. He left in his auto but hid nearby to catch them together. Rajesh allegedly visited Manas’s house late that night.

Advertisement

Manas locked the door from outside and informed villagers and Astarang police. Police reached the spot, unlocked the house, and found Barsha and Rajesh together inside.

After being caught, Barsha told police and villagers that she wished to live with Rajesh. In their presence, she signed an agreement, left her husband, and moved in with her lover, leaving behind her two minor sons.

Watch the video here:

Also read: Man picked up by Police from wedding venue while attempting second marriage